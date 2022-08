We Are China

Autumn scenery of Kanas scenic area in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:52, August 19, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2022 shows a view of Kanas Lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

A tourist boat sails on Kanas Lake in the Kanas scenic area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Tourists take pictures in the Kanas scenic area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

A tourist boat sails on Kanas Lake in the Kanas scenic area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2022 shows a view of Wolong River in the Kanas scenic area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2022 shows a view of Kanas Lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)