Xinjiang advances construction of rural drainage pipe networks

Xinhua) 09:49, August 12, 2022

URUMQI, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Yining City in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has been advancing the construction of drainage pipe networks in its rural areas to improve the living environment for local residents.

The coverage rate of rural drainage pipe networks in Yining City has reached 95 percent, according to local statistics.

Two drainage projects are currently under construction in the city, and they are expected to help solve the problems of sewage disposal for more than 3,000 rural households upon completion.

The drainage pipe networks are of great significance for improving the quality of life in rural areas and enhancing the living environment, said Mewlan Shewket, a village head in Dadamtu Township, where a drainage project is underway.

Since the launch of a campaign to improve drainage in rural areas in 2019, Yining has promoted drainage projects with a total investment of 220 million yuan (32.6 million U.S. dollars). The laying of 284 km of drainage pipes has been completed, benefiting more than 12,500 households.

