Languages

Archive

Monday, August 08, 2022

Home>>

In pics: Beautiful Korla of NW China's Xinjiang in summertime

(People's Daily Online) 09:09, August 08, 2022
In pics: Beautiful Korla of NW China's Xinjiang in summertime
Aerial photo shows Hongyan River running across Korla city, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in the summertime. (Photo/Que Hure)

Korla city, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is a good place to visit in the summertime. The clear waters of Hongyan River, which stretches 5,400 meters across the city, combine with a lush riverside dotted with trees and a modern urban landscape to create a beautiful backdrop for local residents and visitors alike.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories