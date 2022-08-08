Home>>
In pics: Beautiful Korla of NW China's Xinjiang in summertime
(People's Daily Online) 09:09, August 08, 2022
|Aerial photo shows Hongyan River running across Korla city, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in the summertime. (Photo/Que Hure)
Korla city, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is a good place to visit in the summertime. The clear waters of Hongyan River, which stretches 5,400 meters across the city, combine with a lush riverside dotted with trees and a modern urban landscape to create a beautiful backdrop for local residents and visitors alike.
