Four tiger cubs greet the world in Rongcheng, Shandong

Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:23, August 04, 2022

The cute quartet are in good condition and feeding on milk powder. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Cute, ferocious or both? Four tiger cubs greet the world from a wildlife park in Rongcheng, East China's Shandong province. The playful quartet is comprised of four white Bengal tigers.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)