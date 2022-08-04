Home>>
Four tiger cubs greet the world in Rongcheng, Shandong
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:23, August 04, 2022
The cute quartet are in good condition and feeding on milk powder. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]
Cute, ferocious or both? Four tiger cubs greet the world from a wildlife park in Rongcheng, East China's Shandong province. The playful quartet is comprised of four white Bengal tigers.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
