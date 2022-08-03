Magnificent mountain scenery in Qinghai
Magnificent summer scenery of Zhuo'er Mountain, which features Danxia landform, in Qilian county of Haibei Tibetan autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Haimei)
Magnificent summer scenery of Zhuo'er Mountain, which features Danxia landform, in Qilian county of Haibei Tibetan autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Haimei)
Magnificent summer scenery of Zhuo'er Mountain, which features Danxia landform, in Qilian county of Haibei Tibetan autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Haimei)
Magnificent summer scenery of Zhuo'er Mountain, which features Danxia landform, in Qilian county of Haibei Tibetan autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Haimei)
Magnificent summer scenery of Zhuo'er Mountain, which features Danxia landform, in Qilian county of Haibei Tibetan autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Haimei)
Magnificent summer scenery of Zhuo'er Mountain, which features Danxia landform, in Qilian county of Haibei Tibetan autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Haimei)
Magnificent summer scenery of Zhuo'er Mountain, which features Danxia landform, in Qilian county of Haibei Tibetan autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Haimei)
Magnificent summer scenery of Zhuo'er Mountain, which features Danxia landform, in Qilian county of Haibei Tibetan autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Haimei)
Magnificent summer scenery of Zhuo'er Mountain, which features Danxia landform, in Qilian county of Haibei Tibetan autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Haimei)
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches scientific expedition to investigate ice, carbon storage in Yangtze headwaters
- Cycling event in NW China's Qinghai province stimulates integrated local development
- Summer scenery of Dongge Cuona Lake in Qinghai
- Top legislator highlights ecological protection on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
- Tibetan macaques seen in forest farm in NW China's Qinghai
- China's Qinghai increases compensation for deaths caused by wildlife
- Scenery of cole flower fields in Qinghai
- China's top political advisor underscores high-standard aid to Qinghai
- Aerial view of world's largest photovoltaic power station in Qinghai
- Kanbula in NW China's Qinghai advances ecological protection and local tourism industry in parallel
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.