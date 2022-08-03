We Are China

Magnificent mountain scenery in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 13:42, August 03, 2022

Magnificent summer scenery of Zhuo'er Mountain, which features Danxia landform, in Qilian county of Haibei Tibetan autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Haimei)

