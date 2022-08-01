China's Xinjiang sees growth in energy output in H1

Xinhua) 17:14, August 01, 2022

URUMQI, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region saw growth in energy output in the first half of this year, local authorities said.

From January to June, Xinjiang produced 181.48 million tonnes of raw coal, up 28.8 percent year on year, accounting for 8.3 percent of the country's total raw coal output, according to the regional statistics bureau.

As a large coal supply base, Xinjiang aims to achieve coal output of more than 400 million tonnes by 2025.

In the first half of this year, Xinjiang's crude oil output was 16.21 million tonnes, up 8.9 percent. The natural gas output was nearly 21 billion cubic meters, up 5.9 percent.

The region also saw a steady power supply in the period, with total power generation exceeding 230 billion kWh, up 0.5 percent year on year.

