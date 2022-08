We Are China

Xinjiang holds intangible cultural heritage exhibition

Ecns.cn) 13:21, August 01, 2022

Dough sculptures are on display during an intangible cultural heritage exhibition in Xinjiang Art Museum, Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

The exhibition showcases 193 intangible cultural heritage projects from 19 provincial-level regions and 146 such projects from Xinjiang.

An inheritor creates Wuqiang woodblock new year painting during an intangible cultural heritage exhibition in Xinjiang Art Museum, Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

A 16-meter-long painting on mulberry-bark paper is on display during an intangible cultural heritage exhibition in Xinjiang Art Museum, Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

A paper-cutting artwork is displayed during an intangible cultural heritage exhibition in Xinjiang Art Museum, Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

An inheritor displays Suzhou embroidery techniques during an intangible cultural heritage exhibition in Xinjiang Art Museum, Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

Puppy shadow play is on show during an intangible cultural heritage exhibition in Xinjiang Art Museum, Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

