China's Xinjiang sustains stable industrial growth in H1

Xinhua) 16:39, July 27, 2022

URUMQI, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region saw the added value of the secondary industry increase by 5 percent year on year in the first half year, with coal, oil and natural gas, and non-metallic mineral products industries as the main driving force, according to local authorities.

Hao Junqing, deputy director of the regional statistics bureau, said at a press conference Tuesday that the added value of coal mining and washing industry increased by 33.2 percent year on year in the first half year, while that of oil and gas exploration industry increased by 6.7 percent, and that of non-metallic mineral products industry leaped 10.3 percent during the period.

In the first half year, Xinjiang's raw coal output reached 181.48 million tonnes, a year-on-year increase of 28.8 percent. The crude oil output amounted to 16.2 million tonnes, an increase of 8.9 percent year on year.

During the period, natural gas output reached 20.98 billion cubic meters, up 5.9 percent year on year.

