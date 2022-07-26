Home>>
Breathtaking starlit skies in four seasons in SW China’s Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 15:25, July 26, 2022
|Photo shows amazing star trails over Luoping Mountain in Eryuan county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhang Zhaohai)
A photographer spent a year capturing starry skies in four seasons in different parts of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, recording the unique charm of our vast universe.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
