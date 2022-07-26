Direct train to Kashgar set to boost tourism in Xinjiang
Performers dance to welcome the passengers arriving in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 25, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Shan)
The non-stop tourism train from Urumqi to Kashgar arrived in Kashgar on Monday. The line extends 1,453 kilometers and is the only overnight sleeper train operating in Xinjiang.
Passengers wave to leave Urumqi on the first direct sleeper train in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 25, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Shan)
Passengers go aboard the train in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 25, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Shan)
Passengers go aboard the train in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 25, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Shan)
Passengers enjoy the view on the non-stop tourism train in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 25, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Shan)
