200 hectares of sunflowers bloom in Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 13:25, August 04, 2022
Two-hundred hectares of sunflowers bloom in the Ili Kazak autonomous prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
(Produced by Xu Rongguang and Dong Feng)
