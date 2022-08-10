Business owner makes better life selling nang in Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:23, August 10, 2022

Mutailipu started a nang store in 2018 in Fuyun county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Nang, a toasted wheat flatbread, is a traditional staple food in Xinjiang with a history of over 2,000 years. To cater to the taste of local people, Mutailipu offers a variety of flatbreads, such as rose flower, spicy, and sesame flavor.

With his nang business booming in recent years, Mutailipu opened a chain store and takes phone orders in addition to operating the brick-and-mortar business. Hoping that his nang business will continue to expand and prosper, he believes "life can be changed with effort.”

