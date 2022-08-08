Dog Lovers Show held after three-year break in Sydney

Xinhua) 08:40, August 08, 2022

Dogs are seen on Dog Lovers Show in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 7, 2022. After a three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sydney's largest event dedicated to dogs, Dog Lovers Show, has once again brought pooch fans into a heaven of furry fun.

Dog breed clubs representing more than 40 breeds in the state of New South Wales (NSW) took part in the two-day weekend event, bringing over 800 dogs to the show, which provides a good chance to educate, entertain and inspire dog owners and lovers. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

A dog plays skateboard on Dog Lovers Show in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 7, 2022.



Photo taken on Aug. 7, 2022 shows dogs on Dog Lovers Show in Sydney, Australia.



People visit the Dog Lovers Show in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 7, 2022.



A visitor touches a dog on Dog Lovers Show in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 7, 2022.



A girl touches a dog on Dog Lovers Show in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 7, 2022.



Dogs are seen on Dog Lovers Show in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 7, 2022.



People visit the Dog Lovers Show in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 7, 2022.



