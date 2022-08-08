Dog Lovers Show held after three-year break in Sydney
Dogs are seen on Dog Lovers Show in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 7, 2022. After a three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sydney's largest event dedicated to dogs, Dog Lovers Show, has once again brought pooch fans into a heaven of furry fun.
Dog breed clubs representing more than 40 breeds in the state of New South Wales (NSW) took part in the two-day weekend event, bringing over 800 dogs to the show, which provides a good chance to educate, entertain and inspire dog owners and lovers. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
