Police dogs in Wuhan trained to ensure safety of passengers during upcoming Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 08:30, January 13, 2022

Police dog "Peter" gets trained by its instructor Ding Yan in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 12, 2022. Policemen of the Wuhan Railway Bureau started to train police dogs to ensure the safety of passengers during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. This year's Spring Festival falls on Feb. 1. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Police dog "Anna" gets trained by its instructor Liang Wenlong in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 12, 2022. Policemen of the Wuhan Railway Bureau started to train police dogs to ensure the safety of passengers during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. This year's Spring Festival falls on Feb. 1. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Police dog "Peter" is seen with its instructor Ding Yan in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 12, 2022. Policemen of the Wuhan Railway Bureau started to train police dogs to ensure the safety of passengers during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. This year's Spring Festival falls on Feb. 1. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Instructors take police dogs to conduct training in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 12, 2022. Policemen of the Wuhan Railway Bureau started to train police dogs to ensure the safety of passengers during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. This year's Spring Festival falls on Feb. 1. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Instructor Liang Wenlong dresses police dog "Anna" in uniform before training in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 12, 2022. Policemen of the Wuhan Railway Bureau started to train police dogs to ensure the safety of passengers during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. This year's Spring Festival falls on Feb. 1. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Police dog "Peter" (front) gets trained by its instructor Ding Yan in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 12, 2022. Policemen of the Wuhan Railway Bureau started to train police dogs to ensure the safety of passengers during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. This year's Spring Festival falls on Feb. 1. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Instructor Liang Wenlong plays with police dog "Peter" during the break of training in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 12, 2022. Policemen of the Wuhan Railway Bureau started to train police dogs to ensure the safety of passengers during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. This year's Spring Festival falls on Feb. 1. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Police dog "Maomao" gets trained by its instructor Zhang Yi in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 12, 2022. Policemen of the Wuhan Railway Bureau started to train police dogs to ensure the safety of passengers during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. This year's Spring Festival falls on Feb. 1. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

