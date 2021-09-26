Home>>
Surf City Surf Dog competition held in California, U.S.
(Xinhua) 13:13, September 26, 2021
A dog is seen during the annual Surf City Surf Dog competition at Huntington Beach, Orange County, California, the United States, Sept. 25, 2021. (Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Humanitarian crisis from the evasion of responsibility
- China's HK, Macao affairs office supports release of fact sheet detailing U.S. interference
- Commentary: US is the biggest threat to world peace
- Full text of fact sheet on U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs and support for anti-China, destabilizing forces
- AUKUS security partnership undermines regional stability -- military analyst
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.