Monday, August 08, 2022

Tomato enters harvest season in Xinjiang

(Ecns.cn) 11:08, August 08, 2022

A harvester collects tomatoes at a plantation base of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Aug. 6, 2022. Tomatoes in Xinjiang have entered the harvest season since July. (Photo: China News Service/Feng Bo)


