Photo story: A paragliding amateur aims to discover more beauty of Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:13, August 09, 2022

Chen Ruifeng glides in the sky over southern suburb of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 29, 2022. Born in Xinjiang, 52-year-old Chen Ruifeng is a paragliding amateur. He says he feels like having his own wings when the paraglider opens. In 2016, Chen Ruifeng started to practice paragliding. Later on, he joined a local club and received his flying certificate after training. As an outdoor enthusiast, he also engages himself in trail running, mountaineering and ice climbing. In his opinions, the unique terrain of Xinjiang, such as mountains, steppes and rivers, has its own charms and thus makes here a heaven for outdoor activities. "As long as I can, I will fly higher and discover more the beauty of Xinjiang," Chen says. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Chen Ruifeng climbs a cliff in eastern suburb of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 30, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng prepares to take off in southern suburb of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 29, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng sets up a wind sock before taking off in Jimsar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 21, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng glides in the sky in Jimsar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 21, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng climbs up an ice slope in southern suburb of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 16, 2021.

Chen Ruifeng practices paragliding in southern suburb of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 11, 2022.

Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a trophy for paragliding awarded for Chen Ruifeng.

Chen Ruifeng checks his radio before take off in Jimsar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 21, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng takes a rest in southern suburb of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 11, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng practices paragliding in southern suburb of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 11, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng glides in the sky in Jimsar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 21, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng prepares the rope system when he climbs up an icefall in southern suburb of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 12, 2021.

Chen Ruifeng glides in the sky over southern suburb of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 29, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng practices paragliding in southern suburb of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 24, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng glides in the sky over southern suburb of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 29, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng jogs in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng arranges his paraglider lines in Jimsar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 21, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng climbs up to his takeoff field in Jimsar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 21, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng practices paragliding in southern suburb of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 11, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng arranges his paraglider in southern suburb of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 11, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng prepares to take off in Jimsar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 21, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng practices paragliding in southern suburb of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 11, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng puts on his paragliding suit on a sidehill in Jimsar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 21, 2022.

Chen Ruifeng prepares before taking off in southern suburb of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 11, 2022.

