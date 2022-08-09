Villagers dry crops in the sun in Wuyuan, E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 15:52, August 09, 2022

Agricultural products are being sun-dried in flat bamboo baskets in Huangling Village, a famous ancient village in Wuyuan County, Shangrao City of east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Tuyao)

Huangling scenic spot in Huangling village, Wuyuan county, Shangrao city of east China's Jiangxi Province, has been turned into a colorful "scroll painting" of a bumper harvest as local farmers have started to dry various agricultural products in the sun.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)