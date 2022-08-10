Xinjiang embraces red chili pepper harvest
A sea of red chili pepper spreads on ground for air-drying at the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Bai Kebin)
Local farmer dry the red chili peppers at the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Bai Kebin)
Local farmer dry the red chili peppers at the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Bai Kebin)
Red chili peppers spread on ground for air-drying at the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Bai Kebin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Business owner makes better life selling nang in Xinjiang
- Photo story: A paragliding amateur aims to discover more beauty of Xinjiang
- Tomato enters harvest season in Xinjiang
- In pics: Beautiful Korla of NW China's Xinjiang in summertime
- Diplomats from 30 Islamic countries visit Xinjiang
- 200 hectares of sunflowers bloom in Xinjiang
- U.S. unilateral sanctions undermine stability of global industrial, supply chains
- Authorities in China's Xinjiang issue 81 RCEP certificates of origin in H1 2022
- Wondrous Xinjiang: Chinese folk embroiderers learn from, inspire each other
- China's Xinjiang sees growth in energy output in H1
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.