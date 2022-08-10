We Are China

Xinjiang embraces red chili pepper harvest

Ecns.cn) 15:46, August 10, 2022

A sea of red chili pepper spreads on ground for air-drying at the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Bai Kebin)

Local farmer dry the red chili peppers at the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Bai Kebin)

Local farmer dry the red chili peppers at the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Bai Kebin)

Red chili peppers spread on ground for air-drying at the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Bai Kebin)

