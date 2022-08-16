Home>>
In pics: Giant pandas’ happy life in Wenchuan, SW China’s Sichuan
(People's Daily Online) 16:00, August 16, 2022
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- How clingy can a panda be?
- Giant panda Sijia's 16th birthday celebrated in NE China's Yabuli ski resort
- Giant panda celebrates first birthday in Singapore
- Giant panda in Chongqing gives birth to twins
- Female giant panda Mei Xiang celebrates 24th birthday at U.S. zoo
- Panda twins celebrate 2nd birthday in Chengdu
- Giant pandas bring Hong Kong and Sichuan closer through decades of cooperation, exchanges
- Chongqing Zoo holds birthday party for giant pandas
- Giant panda Sheng Yi is 1 year old
- Giant panda eats bamboo shoots
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.