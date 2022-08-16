Languages

In pics: Giant pandas’ happy life in Wenchuan, SW China’s Sichuan

(People's Daily Online) 16:00, August 16, 2022
Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2022, shows two giant pandas eating bamboo at the Hetaoping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Wenchuan county, Aba Tibetan and Qiang autonomous prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo/Liu Guoxing)

