Giant panda celebrates first birthday in Singapore
(Xinhua) 10:50, August 13, 2022
Panda cub Le Le (L) and mother panda Jia Jia attend Le Le's first birthday celebration held at Singapore's River Wonders on Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Panda cub Le Le tastes its icy birthday cake during its first birthday celebration held at Singapore's River Wonders on Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Panda cub Le Le tastes its icy birthday cake during its first birthday celebration held at Singapore's River Wonders on Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Panda cub Le Le plays during its first birthday celebration held at Singapore's River Wonders on Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
