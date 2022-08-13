Giant panda celebrates first birthday in Singapore

Xinhua) 10:50, August 13, 2022

Panda cub Le Le (L) and mother panda Jia Jia attend Le Le's first birthday celebration held at Singapore's River Wonders on Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Panda cub Le Le tastes its icy birthday cake during its first birthday celebration held at Singapore's River Wonders on Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Panda cub Le Le tastes its icy birthday cake during its first birthday celebration held at Singapore's River Wonders on Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Panda cub Le Le plays during its first birthday celebration held at Singapore's River Wonders on Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

