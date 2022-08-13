Giant panda Sijia's 16th birthday celebrated in NE China's Yabuli ski resort

Giant panda Sijia is seen at Giant Panda House in the ski resort of Yabuli in Shangzhi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 12, 2022. Giant panda Sijia, born in 2006, moved to Yabuli in July 2016 from southwest China's Sichuan Province. The panda house celebrated Sijia's 16th birthday on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

