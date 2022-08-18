Great beauty of Xinjiang Aksu's intangible cultural heritage: The Art of Uyghur kalong making

(People's Daily App) 16:02, August 18, 2022

Intangible cultural heritage is the glue of cultural continuity of the Chinese nation that helps pass down its civilization.

The people living for generations in Aksu, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have developed a vast invaluable intangible cultural heritage that includes unique folk customs, mouth-watering cuisines, irreproducible traditional manufacturing techniques and beautiful scenery.

Let’s explore the beauty of craftsmanship of kalong making, a plucked instrument that plays an important role in Uygur classical music.

(Compiled by Sun Shulang)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)