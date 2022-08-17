Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) scheduled to open in September

Xinhua) 09:11, August 17, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the campus of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. After three years of construction, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) is scheduled to open in September. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Staff members clean the glass curtain wall of the library of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 16, 2022. After three years of construction, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) is scheduled to open in September. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows the gate of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. After three years of construction, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) is scheduled to open in September. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows a sculpture at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. After three years of construction, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) is scheduled to open in September. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows the night view of the campus of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. After three years of construction, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) is scheduled to open in September. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows the gymnasium and stadium at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

After three years of construction, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) is scheduled to open in September. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows the campus of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. After three years of construction, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) is scheduled to open in September. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows the night view of the campus of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. After three years of construction, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) is scheduled to open in September. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows an educational practicing base at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. After three years of construction, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) is scheduled to open in September. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A staff members conducts maintenance work at the lecture hall of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 16, 2022. After three years of construction, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) is scheduled to open in September. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A staff member walks upstairs at the library of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 16, 2022. After three years of construction, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) is scheduled to open in September. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows an interior space at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. After three years of construction, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) is scheduled to open in September. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)