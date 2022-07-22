Registration for electoral councils to elect NPC deputies from HK, Macao concludes

Xinhua) 09:47, July 22, 2022

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Registration of candidates for electoral councils, which will elect deputies from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the Macao SAR to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), concluded on Wednesday.

More than 1,400 people in Hong Kong and over 500 in Macao have registered.

An electoral office, which was established in Beijing by the General Office of the NPC Standing Committee, was opened from July 5 to 20 to receive registration forms from those eligible to become members of the electoral councils. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the registration forms were received via fax and email this year.

According to the method for the Hong Kong SAR to elect its deputies to the 14th NPC, as well as the method for the Macao SAR, the quotas of deputies from the Hong Kong SAR and the Macao SAR to the 14th NPC are 36 and 12, respectively.

