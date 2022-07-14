Light rail route connecting Macao, Hengqin under construction

(People's Daily App) 15:08, July 14, 2022

Construction on a light rail route connecting China's Macao Special Administrative Region and Hengqin Island in neighboring Guangdong Province began on Wednesday.

The 2.2-kilometer-long line starts from an elevated station in Macao and culminates at an underground station in front of Hengqin Port.

It will help enhance regional cooperation within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, adding Macao to its "one-hour living circle."

