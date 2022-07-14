Home>>
Watch candidates, parents receive university admission letters
(People's Daily App) 10:46, July 14, 2022
As soon as these candidates and their parents open the envelopes and see their university acceptance letters, we see hearty, big smiles of victory. This is a remarkable milestone for these students who have worked so hard. Join them in their joy.
(Produced by Di Jingyuan, Zhu Yaze and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
