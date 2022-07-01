Languages

Flag-raising ceremony held in Hong Kong to mark 25th anniversary of its return to China

(People's Daily App) 14:37, July 01, 2022

A flag-raising ceremony was held in Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to China.

Click the video to watch the ceremony.

