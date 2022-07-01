Home>>
Flag-raising ceremony held in Hong Kong to mark 25th anniversary of its return to China
(People's Daily App) 14:37, July 01, 2022
A flag-raising ceremony was held in Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to China.
Click the video to watch the ceremony.
