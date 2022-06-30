HK celebrates 25th anniversary of return to motherland

Xinhua) 11:18, June 30, 2022

China's national flags and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) flags fly along the Lee Tung Avenue in Hong Kong, south China, June 28, 2022. July 1 this year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows an installation marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China. July 1 this year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Lanterns are hung up along a promenade in Hong Kong, south China, June 28, 2022. July 1 this year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

China's national flags and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) flags fly along a street in Hong Kong, south China, June 29, 2022. July 1 this year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows a flower plaque marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Yuen Long of Hong Kong, south China. July 1 this year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua)

