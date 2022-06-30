HK celebrates 25th anniversary of return to motherland
China's national flags and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) flags fly along the Lee Tung Avenue in Hong Kong, south China, June 28, 2022. July 1 this year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows an installation marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China. July 1 this year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Lanterns are hung up along a promenade in Hong Kong, south China, June 28, 2022. July 1 this year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
China's national flags and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) flags fly along a street in Hong Kong, south China, June 29, 2022. July 1 this year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows a flower plaque marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Yuen Long of Hong Kong, south China. July 1 this year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua)
Photos
