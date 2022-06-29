Home>>
'Hong Kong's development has always pulled at my heartstrings': Xi
(People's Daily App) 14:44, June 29, 2022
"Hong Kong's development has always pulled at my heartstrings," President Xi Jinping said on June 29, 2017 upon his arrival, just two days ahead of the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China.
