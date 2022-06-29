Xi's special representative to attend Philippine presidential inauguration

Xinhua) 09:54, June 29, 2022

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the government of the Philippines, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will lead a delegation to attend the presidential inauguration of Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos in Manila on June 30, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Tuesday.

