Xi's special representative to attend Philippine presidential inauguration
(Xinhua) 09:54, June 29, 2022
BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the government of the Philippines, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will lead a delegation to attend the presidential inauguration of Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos in Manila on June 30, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Tuesday.
