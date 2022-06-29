Parades held to mark 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland

Ecns.cn) 14:00, June 29, 2022

Sightseeing buses and taxis hanging the Chinese national flags and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) flags participate in a parade to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, June 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

