Home>>
Parades held to mark 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland
(Ecns.cn) 14:00, June 29, 2022
Sightseeing buses and taxis hanging the Chinese national flags and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) flags participate in a parade to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, June 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.