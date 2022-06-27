Home>>
Fishing vessels decorated to mark HK's return to motherland
(Ecns.cn) 13:35, June 27, 2022
Fishing vessels flying China's national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) moor at a port to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, Hong Kong, June 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Photos
