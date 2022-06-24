Languages

Archive

Friday, June 24, 2022

Home>>

25 years since HK’s return, central govt supports HK against major crisis

By Shi Yue and Feng Qingyin (Global Times) 08:52, June 24, 2022

25 years since HK’s return, central govt supports HK against major crisis Editor: Shi Yue/GT Graphic: Feng Qingyin/GT

25 years since HK’s return, central govt supports HK against major crisis Editor: Shi Yue/GT Graphic: Feng Qingyin/GT

25 years since HK’s return, central govt supports HK against major crisis Editor: Shi Yue/GT Graphic: Feng Qingyin/GT

25 years since HK’s return, central govt supports HK against major crisis Editor: Shi Yue/GT Graphic: Feng Qingyin/GT

25 years since HK’s return, central govt supports HK against major crisis Editor: Shi Yue/GT Graphic: Feng Qingyin/GT

25 years since HK’s return, central govt supports HK against major crisis Editor: Shi Yue/GT Graphic: Feng Qingyin/GT

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories