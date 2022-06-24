Home>>
25 years since HK’s return, central govt supports HK against major crisis
By Shi Yue and Feng Qingyin (Global Times) 08:52, June 24, 2022
25 years since HK’s return, central govt supports HK against major crisis Editor: Shi Yue/GT Graphic: Feng Qingyin/GT
25 years since HK’s return, central govt supports HK against major crisis Editor: Shi Yue/GT Graphic: Feng Qingyin/GT
25 years since HK’s return, central govt supports HK against major crisis Editor: Shi Yue/GT Graphic: Feng Qingyin/GT
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- HK vibrant with celebratory atmosphere ahead of 25th anniversary of return to motherland
- Factbox: Highlights of Hong Kong's development achievements since its return to motherland
- '[email protected]' exhibition kicks off in Hong Kong
- Leung hails success of 'one country, two systems' in Hong Kong
- Flower displays set up to celebrate 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland
- Hong Kong begins celebration of 25th anniversary of return to motherland
- Light show staged to celebrate Hong Kong's return to the motherland
- Decorations seen in HK ahead of 25th anniversary of returning to motherland
- Feature: Mainland pop culture gains traction among young Hong Kongers
- Celebratory atmosphere ahead of 25th anniv. of Hong Kong's return to motherland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.