Light show staged to celebrate Hong Kong's return to the motherland
(Ecns.cn) 15:40, June 21, 2022
A light show is staged at the Victoria Harbor to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region(HKSAR), June 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
The HKSAR will celebrate its 25th founding anniversary on July 1.
