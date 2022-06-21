We Are China

Decorations seen in HK ahead of 25th anniversary of returning to motherland

Xinhua) 08:32, June 21, 2022

Photo taken on June 20, 2022 shows a flower board in Hong Kong, south China.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

