Celebratory atmosphere ahead of 25th anniv. of Hong Kong's return to motherland

Xinhua) 09:00, June 20, 2022

Lanterns are hung above a corridor in Hong Kong, south China, June 19, 2022. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

A tram covered with celebratory decoration is seen in Hong Kong, south China, June 19, 2022. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

China's national flags and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) flags are hung above a street in Hong Kong, south China, June 19, 2022. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

Celebratory posters are seen at a street in Hong Kong, south China, June 19, 2022. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

A celebratory poster is seen at the seaside in Hong Kong, south China, June 19, 2022. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

A slogan celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland is displayed on an electronic screen of a building in Hong Kong, south China, June 19, 2022. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

A celebratory decoration is illuminated for the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China, June 18, 2022. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A celebratory poster is seen on a building ahead of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China, June 18, 2022. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Illuminated decorations are seen at Victoria Park ahead of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China, June 18, 2022. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

People walk past a celebratory decoration illuminated for the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China, June 18, 2022. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

