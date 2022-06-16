Hong Kong celebrates 25th anniversary of return to motherland
Posters celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland are seen in Tsim Sha Tsui, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June, 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Posters celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland are seen in Tsim Sha Tsui, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June, 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Posters celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland are seen at Western Harbor Tunnel Entrance, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June, 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Posters celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland are seen at Western Harbor Tunnel Entrance, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June, 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cultural event held to mark 25th anniversary of HK's return to motherland
- 'Momentous' multimedia show debuts at Hong Kong Disneyland
- Hong Kong to distribute about 200,000 RAT kits following sewage COVID-19 detection
- After 25 years ‘one country, two systems’ is a universally recognized success: John Lee
- Miniature art exhibition opens to mark 25th anniversary of return to motherland
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.