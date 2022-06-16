Hong Kong celebrates 25th anniversary of return to motherland

Ecns.cn) 13:43, June 16, 2022

Posters celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland are seen in Tsim Sha Tsui, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June, 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Posters celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland are seen in Tsim Sha Tsui, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June, 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Posters celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland are seen at Western Harbor Tunnel Entrance, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June, 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Posters celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland are seen at Western Harbor Tunnel Entrance, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June, 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)