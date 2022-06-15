Home>>
'Momentous' multimedia show debuts at Hong Kong Disneyland
(Ecns.cn) 13:52, June 15, 2022
Spectacular "Momentous" multimedia show makes debut at Hong Kong Disneyland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June, 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
"Momentous" has six chapters, featuring about 150 Disney characters from almost 40 Disney and Pixar stories.
