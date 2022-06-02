Miniature art exhibition opens to mark 25th anniversary of return to motherland
Miniature art works are on show at an exhibition to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's return to motherland, on June 1, 2022. A total of 100 miniature art works were displayed at the exhibition, the largest ever miniature art exhibition in Hong Kong. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
An exhibit featuring lanterns and a new LED fire dragon dance at Lee Tung Street, Wan Chai is on display at a miniature exhibition to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's return to motherland, on June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
An exhibit featuring fireworks at Victoria Harbor is on display at a miniature exhibition to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's return to motherland, on June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Visitors view the exhibits at a miniature exhibition to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's return to motherland, on June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
A visitor views the exhibits at a miniature exhibition to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's return to motherland, on June 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
