Cross-harbor section of East Rail Line commences service in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 16:57, May 16, 2022

Passengers get on the first special train of the East Rail Line cross-harbor extension in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, May 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)

The cross-harbor section of the East Rail Line commenced full operation on Sunday. Over 2,000 passengers boarded the train that left the Exhibition Center Station at 5:25 am on Sunday to celebrate the line's full opening.

