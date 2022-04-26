Hong Kong reports 242 new COVID-19 cases
A staff member guides citizens at a mobile nucleic acid testing site in Hong Kong, south China, April 25, 2022. On Monday, Hong Kong registered 242 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 189 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
A medical worker guides citizens at a designated clinic in Hong Kong, south China, April 25, 2022. On Monday, Hong Kong registered 242 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 189 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
A citizen takes COVID-19 nucleic acid test at a mobile nucleic acid testing site in Hong Kong, south China, April 25, 2022. On Monday, Hong Kong registered 242 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 189 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
A staff member registers for a citizen at a mobile nucleic acid testing site in Hong Kong, south China, April 25, 2022. On Monday, Hong Kong registered 242 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 189 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
- Hong Kong's jobless rate up from January to March
- HKEX to further consolidate Hong Kong's position as world's preferred financing center
- Hong Kong registers 320 new COVID-19 cases
- 1st phase construction of mainland-aided COVID-19 isolation facility completed in Hong Kong
- HKSAR chief executive stresses ensuring national security
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.