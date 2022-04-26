Hong Kong reports 242 new COVID-19 cases

A staff member guides citizens at a mobile nucleic acid testing site in Hong Kong, south China, April 25, 2022. On Monday, Hong Kong registered 242 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 189 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A medical worker guides citizens at a designated clinic in Hong Kong, south China, April 25, 2022. On Monday, Hong Kong registered 242 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 189 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A citizen takes COVID-19 nucleic acid test at a mobile nucleic acid testing site in Hong Kong, south China, April 25, 2022. On Monday, Hong Kong registered 242 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 189 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A staff member registers for a citizen at a mobile nucleic acid testing site in Hong Kong, south China, April 25, 2022. On Monday, Hong Kong registered 242 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 189 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

