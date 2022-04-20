Home>>
Hong Kong registers 320 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:52, April 20, 2022
A medical worker guides a citizen at a mobile nucleic acid testing site in Hong Kong, south China, April 19, 2022. On Tuesday, Hong Kong registered 320 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 280 additional positive cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
