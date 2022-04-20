Chinese mainland reports 2,753 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,494 in Shanghai

Xinhua) 12:43, April 20, 2022

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 2,753 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,494 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission (NHC)'s report Wednesday.

Apart from Shanghai, 14 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 133 in the northeastern province of Jilin, and two in Beijing.

Shanghai also reported 16,407 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, out of a total of 17,066 on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 2,365 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, there were 30,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

Tuesday saw seven deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,655 since the pandemic began more than two years ago.

