Chinese mainland reports 2,753 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,494 in Shanghai
BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 2,753 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,494 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission (NHC)'s report Wednesday.
Apart from Shanghai, 14 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 133 in the northeastern province of Jilin, and two in Beijing.
Shanghai also reported 16,407 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, out of a total of 17,066 on the mainland.
Following the recovery of 2,365 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, there were 30,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.
Tuesday saw seven deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,655 since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
Photos
Related Stories
- Explainer: FAQs on China's dynamic zero-COVID policy
- World experts deem dynamic zero-COVID approach best choice for China, boon for world
- Week of virus tests underway in Shanghai
- Shanghai boosts care for elderly, critically ill
- Dynamic zero-COVID strategy ‘the best choice' as infections surpass 325,000: chief epidemiologist of China's CDC
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.