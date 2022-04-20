China vows to adhere to dynamic zero-COVID approach as cases spike

Xinhua) 13:37, April 20, 2022

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China will adhere to its dynamic zero-COVID approach as local infections are surging, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC) said Tuesday.

The World Health Organization said COVID-19 remains a public health emergency of international concern, NHC spokesperson Mi Feng told a press conference, adding that China will keep in place its measures against both imported and local infections.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 3,297 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,187 asymptomatic cases, according to the latest data released by the NHC.

