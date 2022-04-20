Home>>
2,365 COVID patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 12:36, April 20, 2022
BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- A total of 2,365 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in its Wednesday report.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Explainer: FAQs on China's dynamic zero-COVID policy
- World experts deem dynamic zero-COVID approach best choice for China, boon for world
- Week of virus tests underway in Shanghai
- Shanghai boosts care for elderly, critically ill
- Dynamic zero-COVID strategy ‘the best choice' as infections surpass 325,000: chief epidemiologist of China's CDC
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.