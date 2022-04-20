Languages

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

2,365 COVID patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua) 12:36, April 20, 2022

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- A total of 2,365 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in its Wednesday report. 

