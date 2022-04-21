HKEX to further consolidate Hong Kong's position as world's preferred financing center

HONG KONG, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) Nicolas Aguzin said on Wednesday that HKEX will continue to consolidate Hong Kong's position as the world's preferred financing center, risk management and trading market.

Delivering a speech at an online summit, Aguzin said despite the complicated geopolitical situation, Hong Kong's financial market continues to show its strong resilience, diversity, adaptability and importance. HKEX has a vision of building a leading market for the future and will continue to enhance the attractiveness, depth, vitality and diversity of its markets.

Aguzin said a total of 17 insurance companies are currently listed on the HKEX, and their market value accounted for about 5.5 percent of the total market value of the Hong Kong stock market by the end of 2021, with six of them being the world's top 20 insurers by market value.

Looking ahead, with the role of Hong Kong as an insurance center in the region becoming more and more important, the HKEX will continue to provide financing support for the future development of the insurance industry, Aguzin said.

Aguzin also said that 98 companies were listed in Hong Kong in 2021, raising 331 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 42.2 billion U.S. dollars). The issuance of new shares remains strong, reflecting Hong Kong's vitality as a financial center.

He expected to launch a brand new investor relations service platform in the third quarter of this year to enhance the contact and communication between listed companies and investors and analysts. (1 U.S. dollar = 7.84 HK dollars)

