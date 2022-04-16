Hong Kong marks National Security Education Day with series of activities

Xinhua) 10:11, April 16, 2022

HONG KONG, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong on Friday launched a string of activities to promote national security education to raise the awareness of the Hong Kong people of safeguarding national security.

April 15 marks the second National Security Education Day in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) after the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong. In view of the local COVID-19 situation, the publicity and promotion activities were conducted mainly through online platforms.

Chief Executive of the HKSAR Carrie Lam told a press conference that the HKSAR government attaches great importance to promoting national security education and will mobilize the entire society to participate in related activities.

Lam stressed that it is everyone's responsibility to safeguard national security and the HKSAR government will strive to enhance Hong Kong people's awareness of national security and law-abidingness.

In support of the National Security Education Day this year, the Civil Service College (CSC) of the HKSAR launched a series of on-line learning resources on the theme of national security to enhance civil servants' understanding of the important subjects of national security and the national security law in Hong Kong.

Patrick Nip, secretary for the Civil Service of the HKSAR government, said that as civil servants are the backbone of the HKSAR government, it is incumbent upon them to acquire an accurate understanding of the national security law in Hong Kong, enhance awareness of safeguarding national security and act in full accordance with the HKSAR government in discharging their duty to safeguard national security.

Under the theme of "Uphold National Security, Safeguard Our Home", the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the HKSAR released a five-minute special program on the National Security Education Day.

The committee hopes to create a positive atmosphere of national security, enhance the capacity to fend off national security risks, deepen public understanding of the Constitution, the HKSAR Basic Law and the national security law in Hong Kong.

April 15 marks China's seventh National Security Education Day.

