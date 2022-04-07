Hong Kong reports 1,489 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:28, April 07, 2022

A staff member helps a citizen receive COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Hong Kong, south China, April 6, 2022. On Wednesday, Hong Kong registered 1,489 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 1,288 additional cases through self-reported rapid antigen tests, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

