Carrie Lam: HK will not 'lie flat' against COVID-19

08:20, March 24, 2022 By Shadow Li ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said on Wednesday that Hong Kong's goal in its battle against the pandemic is to protect the lives of residents — a priority in line with that of the nation.

Speaking at a pandemic briefing, Lam stressed that the government will seek the minimum cost to achieve a maximum benefit in an attempt to minimize the adverse effects of the pandemic on the city's social and economic development.

"We will not 'lie flat' or take any chances," Lam said.

Resuming quarantine-free travel with the mainland and overseas remains a top priority for Hong Kong as a regional hub, she added.

Lam also said the government will reconsider a mass testing program when the pandemic subsides and near the end of the fifth wave of infections.

But the city is not yet there, and the number of infections remains high, she said.

The fifth wave of COVID-19 infections has made clear that the city needs to boost its efforts to fight the pandemic, and Hong Kong will continue to reinforce its ability to control the virus so that it will be better prepared for possible new outbreaks, she added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)